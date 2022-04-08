Increasing incidents of child marriage during Akshay Tritiya, NCPCR raises concern

Expressing concern over the increasing incidents of child marriage during Akshya Tritya, top child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday wrote to the principal secretary of all states and Union Territories directing to give urgent direction to all district magistrates to complete the awareness program before April 28 as a practice for prevention of child marriage.

NCPCR has come across several reports that suggest child marriage taking place on May 3 as the day is being celebrated as Akshay Tritiya also known as an Akti/ Akha Teej.

“Under the awareness programs at village panchayat block urban ward jila tahsil level, conduct meeting regarding awareness program on child marriage with Child Development Project Officer, religious priests who are responsible for performing marriages services,” the child rights body directed.

Keeping the school dropout kids in mind, NCPCR has also asked to prepare a school-wise list where the students are not attending the classes regularly without intimation to the principal or headmaster of the school which is in accordance with rule 2B (2) of child labour (prohibition and regulation) amendment rules 2017.

The direction also includes family counselling and proper inquiry.

The officials were asked to submit the report of these activities conducted in their district to the commission by April 21.

NCPCR will hold district-wide meetings from April 21 with officials to review the status of activities conducted by the authorities of each district of the states which will be held online.