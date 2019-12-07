Amid anger over repeated incidents of crimes against women and Hyderabad encounter of rape-accused, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the reason for people taking law into their own hands is the “PM himself who believes in violence and indiscriminate power”.

Addressing a public gathering of UDF Sultan Bathery Assembly Convention in Kerala’s Wayanad district, Gandhi pointed out the increased violence across the country, lawlessness and atrocities against women.

“Everyday we read about some woman being raped, molested, and thrashed,” he said.

Further taking on the BJP government at the Centre, Wayanad Lok Sabha member, Rahul Gandhi, said violence against minority communities has increased and hatred is being spread against them. He also cited crimes being committed against Dalits and Tribals, while adding that there is a reason for this dramatic increase in violence.

Without taking PM Modi’s name, he said: “There is a reason for this breakdown of our institutional structures, a reason that people are taking law into their own hands. It is because the man who is running this country believes in violence and indiscriminate power.”

Meanwhile, opinions have been divided in Congress over the Hyderabad encounter.

While Congress leader and senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi came out in support of the Hyderabad police action in shooting dead the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, senior leader P Chidambaram demanded a thorough probe.

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia also tweeted in support of the police, but he later deleted his tweet.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel also justified the police action saying that when a criminal tries to escape, cops are left with no other option. “It can be said that justice has been done.”

However, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that one must not rush to condemn until proper details of the encounter emerge.