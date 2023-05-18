In states where Congress is strong, other parties should help it: KC Tyagi

Amid the Opposition efforts to forge an alliance in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday said that in states where the Congress is stronger, the other parties should help it and the latter should also respond in the same way.

Speaking with ANI, Tyagi cautioned that no party should name any prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 polls. “It will create a rift within the opposition alliance”. “In states where Congress party is strong, other parties should help Congress. In states where regional parties are stronger, the Congress party should help them. One formula should be adopted against BJP. No Party should name a prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 polls”.

The remarks came days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the same views after Congress secured a resounding victory in the Karnataka assembly elections.

“In Bihar, Nitishji, Tejashwi, some part Congress is there, they will decide, I cannot decide on their formula. Wherever regional party is very strong, so you see…Bihar, Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Punjab, the strong party must be given priority. Wherever Congress is strong in their respective 200 seats or something. Let them fight, we will give support, nothing is wrong (in that). But they (Congress) have to support the other political parties also. I am giving you the support in Karnataka. But, you are fighting against me every day – it should not be the policy,” she told media earlier in the month.

Tyagi said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be the biggest advocate of opposition unity.

Nitish has been meeting various opposition leaders to forage an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the 2024 polls.

“It is certain that Nitish Kumar will play a role in whatever alliance is formed. These things have come to light only after Nitish Kumar left the NDA.”

“After Congress defeated BJP in the Karnataka elections, opposition unity has once again started gaining momentum,” the JD(U) leader said.