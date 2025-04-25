IN organises keel laying ceremony of fourth (ex-GRSE) Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV)

The Indian Navy conducted the keel laying ceremony for Yard 3040, the fourth (ex-GRSE) Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV), at Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) in Kolkata.

Vice Admiral Rajaram Swaminathan, Controller of Warship Production & Acquisition, Cmde PR Hari (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of GRSE, along with other senior officials from the Indian Navy and the shipyard were present during the occasion.

“This milestone marks a significant step forward in the construction of the NGOPV, further showcasing India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The contracts for indigenous design and construction of eleven Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPV) were concluded on 30 March 23 with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL), Goa, and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, with seven ships to be constructed by Lead Shipyard GSL and four ships by Follow Shipyard GRSE,” a statement from the Indian Navy read.

The NGOPVs, with an approximate tonnage of 3000T, are designed for Coastal Defence & Surveillance, Search & Rescue operations, Protection of Offshore Assets, and Anti-Piracy missions. Keel Laying of the vessel marks a significant milestone in the overall project timeline. The eleven NGOPVs are being built in consonance with the nation’s vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’ and are poised to augment the Indian Naval maritime prowess.