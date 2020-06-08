The next phase of Operation Samudra Setu begins on Monday with the Indian Naval Ship Shardul will evacuate Indian citizens from the port of Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran, to Porbandar, Gujarat.

“COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard INS Shardul and the ship has been specially provisioned for the evacuation operation, including embarkation of additional medical staff, doctors, hygienists, nutritionists, medical stores, rations, personal protective equipment, face-masks, lifesaving gear etc,” Ministry of Defence said.

“In addition to authorised medical outfit, medical equipment specific to dealing with COVID-19 including innovative products developed by the Indian Navy during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is also being carried onboard,” it added.

After disembarkation at Porbandar, the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of State authorities.

Indian Naval ships Jalashwa and Magar have already evacuated 2874 personnel from Maldives and Sri Lanka to ports of Kochi and Tuticorin.