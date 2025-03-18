In letter to Sunita Williams, PM Modi says “1.4 billion Indians praying for your good health and success”

Ahead of her return to earth from the International Space Station (ISS) where she had been stranded for nine months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a heartfelt letter to Sunita Williams, calling her “one of the most illustrious daughters of India”.

The letter dated March 1 was shared by Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in a social media post on X.

Advertisement

“I convey to you greetings from the people of India. At a programme today, I met the noted astronaut, Mr. Mike Massimino. During the course of our conversation, your name came up and we discussed how proud we are of you and your work. Following this interaction, I could not stop myself from writing to you,” Modi wrote in the letter.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said that he enquired about William’s well-being when he met US President Donald Trump or President Biden during his visits to the United States.

Asserting that 1.4 billion Indians have always taken great pride in her achievements, the PM wrote: “Recent developments have yet again showcased your inspirational fortitude and perseverance.”

“Even though you are thousands of miles away, you continue to remain close to our hearts. The people of India are praying for your good health and success in your mission,” the letter said.

The PM also recalled meeting Deepak Pandya, the late Indian-origin father of Sunita Williams, during his US visit in 2016.

“Ms. Bonnie Pandya (Sunita’s mother) must be keenly awaiting your return and I am sure that Late Deepakbhai’s blessings are with you as well. I fondly remember meeting him along with you during my visit to the United States in 2016,” the Prime Minister said.

Calling Williams one of the most illustrious daughters of India, Modi also invited her to the country.

“After your return, we are looking forward to seeing you in India. It will be a pleasure for India to host one of its most illustrious daughters,” Modi said.

The prime minister also sent his best wishes to Barry Wilmore, the other NASA astronaut returning with Williams after spending nine months in space.

Sunita Williams and Barry Butch Wilmore are on their way back to Earth after spending an unexpected nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). A SpaceX Dragon capsule undocked from the ISS at around 10:35 AM IST on Tuesday and is expected to splash down on Earth at approximately 3:27 AM IST on March 19.

Along with Williams and Wilmore, the SpaceX Dragon capsule is also carrying NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, who completed their six-month stay at the ISS.