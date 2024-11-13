‘In JMM-Cong govt, every wrong thing was done to make infiltrators as permanent residents in Jharkhand’: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack at JMM-Congress on the issue of infiltration in Jharkhand, saying that the biggest worry in the state was that of the Bangladeshi infiltrators and asserted that the protection of ‘Roti, Beti and Maati’ (livelihood, daughters, and land) is the biggest issue in the Assembly elections in the state.

Addressing a public rally at Deoghar in Jharkhand, he said, “I have been travelling around Jharkhand and I have noticed that the biggest worry here has been about the Bangladeshi infiltrators. As per whatever data has been available, we have learnt that the tribal population in Santhal has now reduced to half. We have to protect our tribal families and Jharkandi from this and that should be our first priority.”

“What will happen if the tribal population continues to decrease like this? Your water, forests and land will be taken over by others. We have to save tribal families from this situation and also save Jharkhand. Wherever I have gone in Jharkhand in the past, the biggest concern has been about infiltration of foreigners,” the PM said.

“Jharkhandi pride and Jharkhand’s identity have been the strength of all of you. What will happen if this identity is lost? Statistics show that the number of tribals in the Santhal region has almost halved,” he said.Today a big conspiracy is taking place to change the identity of Jharkhand, Modi said.

In the JMM-Congress government, every wrong thing was done to make the infiltrators, who came from outside, as permanent residents here, he alleged.

“Valid documents were prepared overnight for these infiltrators. Tribal daughters were cheated in the name of marriage and their land was grabbed. These infiltrators snatched your employment from you and also snatched your bread. But look at the attitude of the government here. The JMM government told the court that there has been no infiltration in Jharkhand,” Modi said.

“It has become difficult for local residents to even get water here. Therefore, the security of bread, daughters and soil is the biggest and important issue in this election,” he said, saying, “I assure you that the BJP-NDA government will not let anyone play with the security of the bread, butter and soil of the Santhal and Jharkhand,” Modi further said.

“I am glad that all around the state, people have been following the concept of “Roti, Beti aur Makaan.” Today, the first phase of voting took place in Jharkhand and the BJP will fulfill the promise of “Roti, Beti and Makaan”. We are confident that the rule of JMM and Congress will vanish this time from Jharkhand,” he said

Further, he also assured the people that the BJP, if elected ,would fulfill the promise of ‘Roti, Beti aur Makaan’ for the people.”The protection of Roti, Beti and Maati is the biggest issue in these elections and I assure you that the BJP will protect them,” he added. He expressed confidence that a new NDA government will be formed in the state after the elections.

“The overwhelming support seen in public meetings is a clear indication that Jharkhand is ready to create a new chapter in its history. After November 23, I will return to Jharkhand to be present at the swearing-in of the new NDA government,” he declared.

He noted the enthusiasm of voters in the first phase of the elections, stressing that people’s resolve to protect roti, beti, and maati (livelihood, daughters, and land) is evident at every polling booth. He added that there is significant backing for the BJP’s guarantees, especially in the Santhal region, where he claimed that the JMM-Congress alliance has been completely wiped out.

PM Modi criticised Congress leaders for disrespecting tribal women, questioning the silence of the JMM on these matters. He said that while the BJP elevated a tribal woman to the position of President, the Congress made every effort to block her candidature. “This shows their true intentions,” he said, urging voters to stay vigilant against attempts to undermine the dignity of tribals.

The PM also accused the Congress of plotting to dismantle the reservation system for SCs, STs, and OBCs. He alleged that Congress leaders intend to fragment the solidarity among these communities. “In states where SC-ST and OBC populations are significant, Congress has been rejected. Now, they are trying to divide these communities for political gain. But as long as you remain united, you will stay strong,” he stressed.

Accusing Congress, JMM, and RJD for doing dynastic politics, he said these parties only cared for their own families and not the public. “I am concerned about your children’s future because you are my family,” he remarked. He accused these parties of looting public resources meant for the common people to benefit their kin. “What was stolen was rightfully yours — funds meant to build your homes and secure your children’s future.”

Highlighting the BJP-led Central government’s achievements, the PM mentioned the establishment of AIIMS and the development of infrastructure in Jharkhand, particularly in Santhal Pargana. He emphasised that the construction of an airport in Deoghar has boosted tourism and employment. “With your blessings and Baba Baidyanath’s grace, we will fulfil our promises,” he affirmed.

He elaborated on various welfare initiatives, including providing pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana, ensuring ration distribution, and working to supply water and electricity to every household. He talked about efforts to promote solar power through the PM Surya Yojana, where beneficiaries are receiving up to Rs 80,000.

Reflecting on past corruption during Congress’ rule, he stated, “In the old days, only 15 paise of every rupee sent from Delhi reached the people. Now, every single rupee reaches your accounts.” He praised the success of direct benefit transfers through schemes like PM Kisan Nidhi and promised monthly cash support for women through Jharkhand BJP’s Gogo Didi Yojana.

PM Modi asserted that the BJP and NDA had been instrumental in the creation and development of Jharkhand and are committed to making it one of India’s leading states. “Our vision is to see Jharkhand’s flag flying high not just in the country but globally,” he said.