In flood-hit Assam, Rahul slams BJP’s double engine govt for ‘grave mismanagement’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday expressed his deep sorrow over the devastating floods in Assam, highlighting the tragic loss of life and widespread displacement caused by the calamity.

Gandhi, who is on a day-long visit to the state, particularly mentioned the heartbreaking death of an 8-year-old boy to underscore the human toll of the catastrophe.

He slammed the BJP’s “double engine government” for the “gross and grave mismanagement”, saying the party had come to power with promises of a “flood-free Assam.”

“Assam Congress leaders apprised me of the situation on ground: 60+ deaths 53,000+ displaced 24,00,000 affected. These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP’s double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a “flood-free Assam”,” he said.

The Congress leader called for a comprehensive and compassionate response to the crisis, and emphasized the need for immediate relief, rehabilitation, and compensation for those affected.

Additionally, he proposed the establishment of a pan-northeast water management authority to develop long-term strategies for flood control in the region.

“I stand with the people of Assam, I am their soldier in Parliament,” Gandhi declared, urging the central government to provide all possible assistance and support to the state promptly.

His Assam visit comes at at a critical time as the state grapples with the aftermath of one of its worst flood seasons in recent years.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a video of a rhino calf stranded in flood waters in Kaziranga, showing the devastation the floods have caused. He asserted that the floods have “affected the humans and animals alike” and that ‘Team Assam’ is working round-the-clock to aid everyone.