Assam faces second wave of floods: Over 6 lakh affected, 34 dead

The second wave of floods in Assam has wreaked havoc across the state, affecting more than 600,000 people and resulting in the deaths of over 34 people.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has communicated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the dire situation.

On the microblogging site X, Sarma stated that the next few days would be critical, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more heavy rains.

Prime Minister Modi has assured the state of the central government’s assistance in managing the crisis. The flood situation has been exacerbated by heavy downpours in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh, contributing to the widespread devastation.

Assam routinely faces significant destruction during the monsoon season due to flooding in its extensive river network.

In 2022, floods displaced over 4 million people and claimed at least 45 lives. This year, the floodwaters have again left a trail of destruction, submerging villages, destroying crops, and wrecking homes in Assam and parts of neighbouring Bangladesh.

The Assam Disaster Management Authority reported that all the rivers in the state had crossed the danger mark at multiple locations, affecting at least 19 of Assam’s 35 districts. Thousands of people have sought refuge in relief camps across the state.

Assam is experiencing a second wave of flooding due to the heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh and several districts within Assam.

Floodwaters had inundated several areas of Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for the Indian one-horned rhinoceros, forcing animals to migrate to nearby hills.

State and national disaster relief teams are on standby to assist affected residents. The India Meteorological Department has predicted very heavy rainfall in Assam and the neighboring state of Meghalaya until Friday.