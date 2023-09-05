In first INDIA vs NDA contest, bypolls in six states today

Bypolls are being held today in seven assembly constituencies spanning across six states in what is being seen as a first major test for the Opposition’s INDIA alliance. The seats where bypolls are being held include Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dhupguri in West Bengal, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Dumri in Jharkhand and Boxanagar and Dhanpur in Tripura. The results of these bypolls will be announced on September 8.

As many as 28 Opposition parties have come together to form an alliance called Indian National Democratic Inclusive Alliance or INDIA to take on the mighty BJP-led ruling National Democratic Alliance or NDA. While the INDIA bloc resolved to fight the next year’s Lok Sabha elections together “as far as possible”, these bypolls are likely to give them a reality check of the grassroots level politics.

The Opposition is putting up a united front in Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. However, in West Bengal and Kerala, their candidates are fighting the by-elections against each other.

Advertisement

In UP’s Ghosi, the traditional BJP vs Samajwadi Party contest has transcended into a much bigger NDA vs INDIA battle that may have a bearing on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While BJP candidate Dara Singh Chauhan is being supported by the NDA’s Apna Dal (S), Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) and Nishad Party, INDIA bloc partners the Congress, the RLD, Left parties, and Apna Dal (K) are rallying behind SP’s Sudhakar Singh.

While byelections in four states are being fought on expected lines, Kerala’s Puthuppally and West Bengal’s Dhupguri highlighted the weakness of INDIA alliance as its partners are pitted against each other. In Kerala’s Congress-stronghold Puthuppally, the Left is making the grand old party sweat it out as CM Pinarayi Vijayan himself led the campaigning.

The positive bypolls results could also help the Opposition INDIA bloc in shifting the focus away from the recent “Sanatana Dharma” controversy. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi triggered a massive political storm with his remarks equating “Sanatana Dharma” with malaria, dengue and corona. In a Chennai conference, the DMK leader also called for the eradication of “Sanatana Dharma”.

His remarks were severely criticized by the BJP and gave the saffron party much-needed ammunition against the INDIA bloc, given DMK is also one of its 28 alliance partners. The INDIA bloc would now be hoping these bypolls change the winds and set the momentum in their favour.