In another blow to Jagan, third YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP resigns

In a fresh setback to Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, another Rajya Sabha MP from the YSRCP, R Krishnaiah, resigned. He is the third YSRCP MP to resign from the upper house after Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao, who resigned from their seats last month.

The YSRCP had a total of 11 members in the Rajya Sabha before the exodus began. While the ruling TDP does not have a single MP in the upper house, the resignation of the YSRCP MPs will allow the NDA allies to gain entry into the Rajya Sabha after by-polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Krishnaiah, a prominent BC leader in both Telugu states and a former MLA is known for party hopping. He was the chief ministerial candidate of the TDP for Telangana in 2014 before joining the BRS and then he became the YSRCP MP from Andhra Pradesh in 2022. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had nominated him hoping to garner BC votes.

Krishnaiah had four more years left of his RS tenure. However, this time he is expected to join the BJP.