In a bid to damage India, Pakistan has destabilised itself: Anurag Thakur

Senior BJP leader and former minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday that Pakistan has destabilised itself while trying to damage India.

Interacting with media persons here, he said no one wants its neighbouring country to be a failed state, we never wished ill for Pakistan but it has ruined itself.

Thakur demanded that the Rohingya immigrants living in Jammu and Kashmir be identified and deported.

Replying to questions about the ongoing row over USAID funding, the BJP leader said it has “fully exposed” those conspiring with foreign countries to weaken democracy in India. The top Congress leadership has already been exposed for links to US-based billionaire investor George Soros in a bid to oust the BJP from power. This is part of an agenda under which big powers are working to weaken the Indian government and democracy.

“Pakistan is being given a befitting response like in the past for mischief on the borders. If Pakistan does not end its nefarious activities, our forces know how to take care of it, as they have done in the past,” he said.

Asked about PM Modi nominating Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah among the 10 people from different walks of life to fight obesity, Thakur said the PM’s initiative would help create health awareness among the country’s 140 crore people and reduce the burden on health infrastructure.

He welcomed the formation of a new party by a group of former leaders of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Kashmir to contest elections and work for the return of displaced Kashmiri pandits, saying everyone should make an attempt in this direction.

Later, Thakur addressed a ‘Budget Pe Charcha’ organised by Mookerjee Samriti Nyas.

He presented a detailed insight on the Budget 2025. He said former prime minister Indira Gandhi increased the tax and the cess up to 97% of income which gave rise to the culture of hiding money from the government. Due to the ill governance by the Congress party, hoarding black money in India began and now the Modi government is taking effective steps to bring the money into circulation by reducing tax.

Mentioning the new tax-free income slab up to 12 lakhs, he explained the benefits to the major chunk of Indian Tax-payer population, stressing that it will boost the market by increasing the spending capacity of the people and hence boosting all sectors from service to manufacture.