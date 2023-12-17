‘Important for us to go deep into the matter’: PM Modi on Parl security breach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the seriousness of the December 13 incident of Parliament security breach should not be undermined and that it is important to go deep into the matter to understand the intentions behind it.

“The seriousness of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated at all. The Speaker sir is taking necessary steps with full seriousness. The investigating agencies are investigating the matter strictly. It is important for us to go deep into the matter to understand what are the elements and intentions behind this. Solutions should also be found with one mind. Everyone should avoid debate or resistance on such topics,” PM Modi said in an interview with a Hindi daily.

On December 13, two men – Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma – jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from visitor’s gallery and set off smoke canisters. The men also shouted slogans against dictatorship.

Almost at the same time, their two other associates – Neelam and Amol Shinde – also fired smoke pistols and raised slogans against the government outside the Parliament.

The intruders had entered the Parliament on visitor passes issued to them on behalf of Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha, who had reportedly denied any links to them.

The Opposition has demanded stringent action against the BJP MP and a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament om the issue.

While the accused have been arrested and charged under anti-terror law, no action has been taken against the BJP MP.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has slammed the Narendra Modi government over the issue and said that while the breach is serious, unemployment was the reason behind it.

He said the youth of the country are not getting jobs due to the Narendra Modi government’s policies and their desperation for employment led to the December 13 incident.

“There has definitely been a security lapse, but the reason behind it is the country’s biggest issue – unemployment!,” he added.