Implement NEP fully to set a model for others: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged educational institutions to set a benchmark at the state and national levels by fully implementing the National Education Policy( NEP).

Presiding over the annual review meeting of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad institutions and discussing the action plan for the upcoming academic session in the meeting here in Gorakhpur on Saturday evening, the Chief Minister remarked that these institutions have consistently demonstrated their value to society and the nation through their exceptional work in various fields.

Advertisement

He urged all institutions to continue this legacy of excellence by fostering healthy competition among themselves, enriching campus culture, and focusing on continuous innovation. Highlighting the importance of keeping pace with advancements, the CM called upon institutions to embrace modern technology and integrate it into their educational practices.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister further noted that social participation has been a fundamental aspect of these institutions’ objectives, and there is a need to expand this commitment in the future. He acknowledged Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad’s pioneering role in adopting the National Education Policy and encouraged its institutions to set an example by fully implementing its provisions.

During the meeting, CM Adityanath reviewed the achievements and activities of each institution over the past year and provided insights and suggestions on their plans for the upcoming academic session. Appreciating their efforts, he extended his best wishes for their future endeavors.

He also emphasised that Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad is more than just an organisation for running schools and colleges—it is dedicated to contributing to societal and national development through education, healthcare, and other essential services.

The Chief Minister stated that the foundation of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad was laid with the vision of fostering nationalism and preparing capable citizens in service of the nation. “Regardless of whether circumstances were favorable or challenging, the council has never strayed from this fundamental objective.”

Highlighting the emphasis on disciplined campus culture in the institutions of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, the CM remarked, “The council’s institutions have set an exemplary standard in this regard. It is the responsibility of all institutional heads to regularly oversee the campus, ensuring discipline, cleanliness, greenery, and mutual goodwill.”

He further directed that no compromise should be made on the quality of teaching, learning, and the facilities available in educational institutions. Stressing the importance of research and innovation in keeping pace with the evolving times, the Chief Minister acknowledged the commendable efforts of the council’s institutions in this domain and urged them to maintain a consistent focus on research.

He instructed all institutions to enhance their laboratories and libraries while advancing towards the establishment of e-libraries. Additionally, he encouraged teachers to stay updated through continuous training programmes.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the social engagement efforts of the council’s institutions, assessing how each had contributed to societal welfare over the past year. He emphasised that every institution has a responsibility to expand its outreach for the betterment of society and to help people become self-reliant.

Expressing satisfaction, he noted that the institutions under the council have actively engaged in various sectors, including healthcare, education, vocational training, and skill development, ensuring a sustained impact on social progress and self-sufficiency.