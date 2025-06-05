‘Implement 85% or face agitation’: Tejashwi’s ultimatum to Nitish ahead of Bihar polls

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav wrote to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, demanding a new reservation policy to ensure 85 per cent reservation for Dalits, backwards, extremely backward, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities as well as for people of the economically weaker sections.

In his letter to the chief minister, the RJD leader also suggested ways to make it possible. “The government should constitute an all-party committee to conduct a proper study and submit its report within a week. In the light of the study, a day-long special session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly should be called to pass a new reservation bill making a provision for 85 per cent reservation. At the same time, a recommendation should be made to the Central government to include it in the 9th Schedule, so that the anti-reservation elements and the BJP government do not get a chance to cancel it again through various means,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Citing the example of the Tamil Nadu government which, he said, followed the same line to increase the reservation limit to 69 per cent. People of Tamil Nadu have been enjoying its benefits for the past 35 years.

Advertisement

Going by the mood of the leader of the Opposition, who has warned of an agitation if his demand is not met, the row over reservation is expected to intensify ahead of the Bihar assembly elections.“If this does not happen, we will launch a massive mass movement across the state in the interest of 90 per cent of the state’s Dalit-tribal, backward, extremely backward and people who have been oppressed for centuries,” he said.

The RJD leader reminded Nitish Kumar how the Mahagathbandhan government’s tireless efforts made caste-based census possible in Bihar. Based on the findings, the government had made a provision for a 65 per cent reservation limit for Dalits, backwards, extremely backwards, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe of the state and 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections.

He said, “The reservation limit was increased to 75 per cent for government jobs and enrollment in educational institutions in Bihar. This law was set aside by the High Court, Patna. Now, we must follow the path adopted by the Tamil Nadu government to ensure its successful implementation.”