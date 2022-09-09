IMF Director congratulates PM Modi on India’s strong economic recovery from COVID

On Friday, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a great meeting and congratulated India’s strong economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, ahead of India’s upcoming G20 presidency.

Taking to Twitter, Georgieva wrote “Thank you PMO India and Narendra Modi for a great meeting. Congratulations on India’s strong economic recovery from the pandemic and its remarkable advances, especially the incredible success in digitalization.”

Thank you @PMOIndia @narendramodi for a great meeting. Congratulations on India's strong economic recovery from the pandemic and its remarkable advances, especially the incredible success in digitalization. [1/2] pic.twitter.com/ac8dJCLDe2 — Kristalina Georgieva (@KGeorgieva) September 9, 2022

During the talks with Prime Minister Modi, the IMF chief also applauded the incredible success of the digitalization of India and gave assurance of full support for India to protect macroeconomic and financial stability.

“As takes the helm of G20, you can count on IMFNews full support to protect macroeconomic & financial stability, advance cooperation on debt resolution & promote financial inclusion. We count on your leadership for a strong multilateral system & advancing IMF reforms,” the IMF Chief tweeted.

The Managing Director of IMF, Kristalina Georgieva also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi, today, to discuss India’s upcoming G20 Presidency and IMF’s support to India for the Presidency.

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva @KGeorgieva MD, IMF, @IMFNews met with FM Smt. @nsitharaman in New Delhi, today, to discuss India’s upcoming G20 Presidency and IMF’s support to India for the Presidency. (1/10) pic.twitter.com/CuNDyv28GC — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 7, 2022

Two leaders shared concerns on key downside risks to the global economy and the cross-border effects due to the geopolitical situation and tighter financial conditions.

Leaders recognised that the effect of an increase in global inflation due to the rise in food and energy prices & international debt has impacted low-income countries the most. Nirmala Sitharaman underlined the need to ensure energy security for all.

The two leaders recognised that the effect of an increase in global inflation due to the rise in food and energy prices and international debt has impacted low-income countries the most.

Sitharaman reiterated the importance of coordinated policy measures & multilateralism for mobilising adequate financial resources for climate action, emphasising that committed funds by the developed economies are yet to become available.

FM Smt. @nsitharaman reiterated the importance of coordinated policy measures & multilateralism for mobilising adequate financial resources for climate action, emphasising that committed funds by the developed economies is yet to become available. (4/10) — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 7, 2022

During the meeting, IMF Managing Director stated that despite the global uncertainty and headwinds, India continues to be a bright spot in the global economy.

During the meeting, IMF Managing Director stated that despite the global uncertainty and headwinds, India continues to be a bright spot in the global economy.