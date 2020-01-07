Parts of Delhi received showers on Tuesday afternoon, with the Met department issuing severe weather forecast for later part of the day. It has also issued severe weather forecast for north India.

According to the advisory issued by the IMD, the region was likely to experience thunderstorms with hail and lightning.

In the beginning part of 2020, the national capital witnessed the temperature of 1.7 degrees Celsius. On Tuesday morning, the temperature was recorded at 13 degree Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected at 18 degree Celsius.

On Monday, there was a brief drizzling with light showers expected in the next 24 hours and the minimum temperature was recorded at 9.9 degrees Celsius. The mercury was expected to dip again over the next three to four days with showers predicted in the city.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, Northern India is expected spells of showers bringing the temperature down again.

“The latest satellite image shows convective clouds over northwest India (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh),” India Meteorological Department earlier tweeted.

The city was also expected to experience gusting winds at the speed of up to 20 to 25 kmph on Tuesday.

The IMD forecast is valid till Wednesday morning, and also applies to parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.