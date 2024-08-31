IMD predicts above-normal rainfall for September

Indian Metrological Department stated in a virtual press conference on Saturday that the country is expected to receive above-normal rainfall in September.

The weather department added that the monthly rainfall for September is likely to exceed 109 per cent of the long-period average of 167.9 mm.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in the northwest region, including Uttarakhand, parts of Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and adjoining areas of Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisement

The weather department stated that above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over most parts of the country, except for some areas in northwest India, south peninsular India, and some pockets in east-central India, where temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal.

Minimum temperatures are also expected to be above normal over most parts of the country, except in some isolated pockets of northwest India, the foothills of the Himalayas, and southern peninsular India, where temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal, it added.