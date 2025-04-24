IMD issues 2-day heatwave alert as max temp reaches over 41 deg

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a two-day heat alert for Delhi as the maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 41.2 degrees Celsius. According to the weather department, the minimum temperature stood at 20 degrees Celsius.

“Heat wave conditions are likely over plains of Northwest India till April 29 and East, Central India till April 26, with maximum temperature cloaking to 42 degrees celsius,” it stated.

IMD classifies weather conditions as a heatwave when the maximum temperature is over 40°C, alongside a departure of 4.5°C or more than normal at the higher end. It is also a heatwave if the maximum is over 45°C in the plains. It is a “severe heat wave” if the maximum is over 40°C and the departure is 6.5°C or more above normal.

The meteorological department stated that there has been a rise in minimum temperature up to one degrees celsius and slight fall in maximum temperature over Delhi-NCR during the past 24 hours.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city stood in the ‘poor’ category with a reading of 227, the 24 hour bulletin of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).