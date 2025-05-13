IMD confirms southwest monsoon onset over South Bay of Bengal, Nicolar Island

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday announced the onset of monsoon over the South of the Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands, and some parts of the North Andaman Sea.

In a weather report shared on X, the IMD stated that widespread moderate rainfall with heavy rainfall at a few places occurred over the Nicobar Islands during the last 24 hours.

The strength and depth of westerly winds increased continuously during the past two days over parts of the south Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands, and the Andaman Sea. The Outgoing Longwave Radiation over the area also continued to decrease.

“Considering all the above satisfied criteria, southwest Monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of north Andaman Sea today, the 13th May, 2025,” the IMD said.

The weather office further stated that conditions are favourable for “further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives & Comorin area; some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, entire Andaman & Nicobar Islands, remaining parts of Andaman Sea; and some parts of central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days.”

This year’s Monsoon onset is said to be the earliest in the past seven years. In its May 10 forecast, the IMD had predicted that the monsoon would reach the Kerala coast by May 27. Usually, monsoon sets in over the Kerala coast around June 1.

