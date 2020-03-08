PM Narendra Modi on Sunday logged off from his social media accounts and handed them over to “seven women achievers” on the occasion of International Women’s Day. These women will “share their life journeys” throughout the day on his accounts.

Today, in the morning, PM Modi tweeted, “Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.”

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

“India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation. These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them,” the Prime Minister further tweeted.

Sneha Mohandoss, founder of Food Bank India is the first woman achiever to tweet from PM Modi’s account. She tweeted, “You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India.” She also attached a video in which she has introduced herself.

You heard of food for thought. Now, it is time for action and a better future for our poor. Hello, I am @snehamohandoss. Inspired by my mother, who instilled the habit of feeding the homeless, I started this initiative called Foodbank India. #SheInspiresUs pic.twitter.com/yHBb3ZaI8n — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

PM Modi on Monday left people wondering with his cryptic tweet, where he said he is considering “giving up” his social media accounts on Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” PM Modi tweeted.

Putting an end to speculations he clarified later in the day on his earlier tweet he once again tweeted and said that he will be handing over his social media accounts to women who inspire and urged people to share stories of such women with him.

“This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi is hugely active on social media. He is one of the most widely followed politicians in the world with 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube channel, and his Instagram page has 35.2 million followers. Last September, Modi was the third most followed world leader on the Twitter, behind only US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama.

He is the most followed world leader on Instagram with over 30 million followers. US President Donald Trump currently has 14.9 million followers while his predecessor Barack Obama has 24.8 million followers on Instagram.

Within some time of tweeting on Monday PM Modi’s post was liked by over 1.6 lakh users and retweeted over 45,000 times. Twitterati was busy coding why pm Modi was thinking about leaving social media. Hashtag #NoSir started trending with users urging him not to give up his accounts. He was trolled as well for his idea of giving up the social media.