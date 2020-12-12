The BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming West Bengal elections as a day after attacks on the convoy of party chief JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the Bengali population living in Bhopal and other parts of the state will be urged to appeal to the people of Bengal to overthrow Mamata Banerjee’s government.

Mishra also met superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s mother-in-law Indira Bhaduri in Bhopal.

“Nirmamta Didi (Cruel Didi) government has turned the glorious state of West Bengal into a lawless state. The attack on the BJP national president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy in Bengal is condemnable and speaks volumes about lawlessness in Bengal,” he said, quoted NDTV.

“Bengali population has a significant presence in many parts of MP, including Bhopal. During the refugee crisis in the past, a large number of Bengalis were accommodated in MP. Even during COVID-19 lockdown, a large number of migrant workers from Bengal who were working in MP were sent to their home state through special transport arrangements,” Mishra said.

“I’ll appeal to all Bengalis living in MP to urge their population in Bengal to oust the cruel and corrupt Nirmamta didi’s government from Bengal,” he added.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched verbal spout on former by asking why the BJP, with all the central forces at its disposal, could not protect its party chief during his visit to Bengal.

She also raised doubts that the attack on JP Nadda could have been “orchestrated”.

“If there was a small incident — I don’t know if there was one. But at a tea shop, one of the 50 cars in your convoy may have hit someone, or something was thrown or it was planned. The police will probe. We will not tolerate all your lies. Enough is enough,” Mamata Banerjee said.

On Thursday, while on his way to West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour to attend a party event, JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked. Protestors, standing at both sides of the road, hurled stones at Nadda’s motorcade, alleged party’s West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh.

BJP’s national secretary and party’s chief observer in West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car was also at the receiving end of stone pelting.