IIT Bhilai, IMT Nord Europe forge landmark Indo-French academic partnership

The security of India’s academic landscape received a global boost as the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhilai formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institut Mines-Télécom (IMT) Nord Europe, a leading French institution. The agreement signifies a major milestone in advancing cross-border collaboration in science, technology, and higher education.

Prof Rajiv Prakash, Director of IIT Bhilai, signed the MoU on behalf of the institute. The partnership was facilitated through the Office of International Affairs at IIT Bhilai, which has been instrumental in shaping international outreach programs and building long-term global alliances.

Advertisement

This strategic collaboration will promote bilateral academic enrichment through joint research initiatives, faculty and student exchanges, and dual-degree programs. Under the MoU, undergraduate and postgraduate students from IIT Bhilai will have opportunities to pursue part of their studies in France and receive joint degrees, fostering global exposure and interdisciplinary learning.

Advertisement

Key focus areas under the agreement include Mechanical Engineering, Polymer and Composite Materials, Mechatronics, and Artificial Intelligence-integrated Computer Science. These fields reflect mutual academic strengths and innovation potential at both institutions.

Prof Prakash described the partnership as “a forward-looking initiative that will catalyse international academic integration, foster impactful research, and prepare students for global careers.” He emphasised that the agreement aligns with IIT Bhilai’s broader mission to build a future-ready academic ecosystem.

The collaboration is expected to strengthen educational, scientific, and cultural ties between India and France. It also underscores India’s expanding role in global innovation networks and its commitment to developing world-class institutions through meaningful international partnerships.