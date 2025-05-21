IIM Kozhikode terminates agreement with Turkey’s Sabancı University citing national interest

In a move that reflects India’s shifting international stance in line with national interests, the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has taken a decisive step by terminating its Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sabanci University, Turkiye with immediate effect.

The decision comes close on the heels of several premier Central institutes snapping ties with Turkish universities over Turkiye’s public support for Pakistan amid heightened diplomatic tensions with India

The agreement, originally signed in September 2023 for a period of five years, had outlined academic collaboration in the area of student exchange. However, in light of recent developments and guided by national priorities, IIM Kozhikode has unilaterally decided to nullify the agreement and terminate all associated academic engagements, a press release issued by the IIMK on Tuesday in this regard said.

“As advised by the Competent Authority, this is to inform that our Institute, Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, hereby terminates Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with your University, Sabanci University, Turkey, with immediate effect. Consequently, all academic partnerships and associated activities are hereby cancelled in view of national interest,” reads the notification

The institution has also formally communicated its decision to Sabanci University and has requested the immediate removal of IIMK’s name and association from all Turkish university records, websites, and affiliated platforms

Commenting on the development, Professor Debashis Chatterjee, director of IIMK, said: “At IIM Kozhikode, we place utmost importance on aligning our global engagements with the national interest.

The move follows similar decisions taken by several Indian universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Lovely Professional University, and IIT Roorkee have recently reassessed or cut back on international collaborations that may not align with India’s strategic or diplomatic positioning.