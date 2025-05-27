Ignoring PV Anvar’s resistance, Congress fields Shoukath for Nilambur bypoll

The decision of the Congress to field party’s state general secretary Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate for the June 19 Nilambur assembly bypoll has not been welcomed by PV Anvar, former Left legislator, whose resignation necessitated the by-election.

The Congress leadership on Monday announced Aryadan Shoukath as the UDF candidate for the June 19 Nilambur assembly bypoll. Despite Anvar openly campaigning for Malappuram DCC president V S Joy, the party stood firm in its decision to field Shoukath, son of late Congress leader Aryadan Mohammed in Nilambur.

PV Anvar, on Tuesday, expressed dissatisfaction over Congress decision to field Shoukath as UDF candidate in Nilambur. He criticised the party’s move, terming it a unilateral decision by the party and not a collective decision by the UDF.

Irked by the Congress decision, Anvar said he would announce his next course of action in a couple of days. He has publicly indicated that he will not accept Aryadan Shaukath as the Congress candidate.

He said he would stand with the devil to defeat Pinarayi Vijayan, but the devil must be good

In this connection, Trinamul Congress leaders announced on Tuesday that the party will field PV Anvar in Nilambur, if Trinamul Congress Kerala unit is not admitted in the UDF. After the Trinamool Congress Mandal Committee meeting held on Tuesday, the leaders announced that Anwar will contest if the Trinamul Congress is not taken into the UDF . The leaders also said that the Congress will be given two days to take a decision on it

Meanwhile, former KPCC president K Sudhakaran dismissed concerns over PV Anvar’s dissatisfaction with UDF’s candidate’s selection for the Nilambur bypoll, stating that his (Anvar’s) possible solo contest will not impact the UDF’s prospects.

Sudhakaran further said that though Anvar was upset over the nomination of Aryadan Shoukath, it would not jeopardise his relationship with the UDF.

The Congress leadership’s stance is that it will not yield to the pressure tactics of Anvar. Opposition leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday said that Anwar should clarify his stance in Nilambur. It is up to Anwar to decide whether to cooperate with the UDF or not, Satheesan added.