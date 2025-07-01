IG calls for stern action against organised crime in Dhanbad

Inspector General of Police (Bokaro Range), Kranti Kumar Gadideshi, on Tuesday chaired a high-level review meeting with senior police officials of Dhanbad and directed them to intensify action against organised criminal gangs, cyber crimes, and drug trafficking.

Emphasising zero tolerance, the IG instructed the police to enhance technical capacity in handling cybercrime cases and to ensure strict surveillance over the illegal drug trade. He stated that organised crime remains a major challenge in Dhanbad and ordered swift arrests of absconding criminals associated with such gangs.

During the meeting, the IG reviewed pending cases at various police stations and directed officials to expedite their resolution. He also stressed the timely investigation of POCSO and women-related cases.

The IG underlined the need for a sensitive and community-friendly police approach to build public trust and cooperation in maintaining law and order. Public awareness campaigns were also recommended as a priority to tackle rising cybercrime incidents.

In view of the upcoming Muharram, the IG instructed security forces to remain alert and urged citizens to observe the festival peacefully.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, Rural SP Kapil Chaudhary, City SP Ritvik Srivastava, and all DSPs and SDPOs were present in the meeting.