IFFI-2024 celebrates India’s cultural diversity with New Peacock Logo

The iconic peacock logo of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) has received a vibrant makeover this year, celebrating the rangoli art traditions from various regions of India. Originally adopted as IFFI’s official symbol in 1975 during the festival’s fifth edition, the peacock has undergone multiple design changes over the years. This latest transformation weaves regional rangoli motifs into the peacock’s feathers, reflecting India’s rich cultural diversity.

The 2024 logo pays tribute to traditional floor art, known as kolam in South India, rangoli in North India, and alpana in Bengal. Introducing the new design, Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized said that rangoli art exhibits cultural variations, just like the art of cinema in India draws from every region to create diversity in expression. The motifs chosen from across the North, South, East, West and Central parts of the nation will embellish the peacock’s feathers.

Each feather of the redesigned peacock incorporates distinct styles from different states: Alpana from Uttarakhand features sacred motifs inspired by Hindu mythology; Muggu kolam from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka employs dots and lines to symbolize the energies of the universe; Aripan from Bihar presents intricate rice-paste patterns symbolizing fertility and growth; Maharashtra’s Warli art highlights the community spirit of the Warli tribe through geometric patterns; and Madana from Madhya Pradesh (also known as Madhubani) brings symbols of protection and prosperity, believed to ward off evil.

The 55th IFFI will be held from 20 to 28 November in Goa, celebrating diverse voices across India under the theme “Young Filmmakers.” The redesigned logo represents a vibrant tapestry of regional art, capturing the essence of Indian cinema’s cultural inclusivity