IFFCO Paradeep wins Greentech Environment Award 2025 for environmental excellence

IFFCO Paradeep unit has emerged as the winner of the 24th Annual Greentech Environment Award 2025 for outstanding achievements in environment protection.

The unit was conferred the award at the 24th Global Environment & Sustainability Summit 2025 in New Delhi on Thursday. D Mohanty, manager (EPC) received the award on behalf of P K Mahapatra, Unit Head IFFCO, Paradeep from (Prof.) Jagdish Mukhi, former Governor of Assam.

The award is a testimony to the fact that IFFCO Paradeep is always committed to the best environmental practices in all its activities so that adverse environmental impact is minimised, said officials.

Under the guidance of Mahapatra and R K Swain, JGM (Environment & Safety) IFFCO Paradeep has successfully navigated numerous challenges and always remains committed to the cause of national food security, officials added.

Recognition through such awards acts as a morale booster for the entire IFFCO Paradeep family and its stakeholders, they said.

Advertisement