Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav launches an attack over Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the farm bills and dared him to arrest if he can.

As per the reports, a case has been filed against the Tejashwi Yadav and 18 other leaders from various constituents of the Grand Alliance-led Opposition in Bihar for protesting without permission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The government of Bihar, led by a cowardly chief minister, has lodged an FIR against us for raising the voice of the farmers. If you have any real power, then arrest us. If you do not, I will surrender myself. I am ready to be hanged for farmers,” he tweeted.

RJD also criticised the NDA government for using “false pretexts” to book Yadav for standing in solidarity with the farmers.

“The Bihar government has shown its two-faced character by using false and shallow pretexts to book Tejashwi Yadav for standing with the farmers and protesting in their support. For farmers, we are not scared of even a thousand such FIRs,” the party proclaimed.

Yesterday, RJD had also tweeted a picture of a meeting held in the BJP office, where social distancing norms were not observed.

Despite not getting permission, the Opposition parties held a demonstration in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, where they took an oath to protect “at any cost the interest of farmers across the country”.

They also extended support to the nationwide strike called by the farmers’ organisations on December 8.

During the fifth round of talks to break the ice over farm bills, the centre on Saturday gave a written proposal to farmers’ representatives at the meeting.

The Centre said it needs more time for internal discussion while the protesting farmers have agreed to the sixth round of talks, scheduled for Wednesday, December 9.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were leading today’s talks.