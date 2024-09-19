If One Nation-One Election is implemented, UP Assembly tenure will be 2 years only

If the system of ‘One Nation-One Election’ is implemented, assembly elections will be held twice within two years in Uttar Pradesh.

Whichever government is formed in the state after the 2027 assembly elections, its tenure will be only for two years. In the past, Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections were held here simultaneously in 1991 and 1996.

State Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana said here Thursday that the Ramnath Kovind Committee has said clearly in its recommendations that in whichever state assembly elections will be held after 2024, its tenure will end with that of the Lok Sabha in 2029. If seen this way, the next assembly elections in UP will be held in 2027. After that, mid-term assembly elections will have to be held in 2029, he said.

Legislature experts say that only when a law is made in this regard based on the recommendations of the Kovind Committee, it will be known which recommendations of the committee were included in the Act. Not every recommendation needs to become a part of the law, they opined.