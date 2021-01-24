Rajasthan chief ministerAshok Gehlot as on Saturday said that if LDF wins in Kerala, then Modi’s dream of Congress-free India will come true.

Gehlot who reached Thiruvananthapuram as AICC’s observer to coordinate the poll activities of Congress in Kerala,while addressing the party men in Indira Bhavan here, said “In every five years, Kerala witnesses a regime change .

UDF and LDF form government intermittently. Our fight is against BJP. In Bengal, Congress is cooperating with CPI-M .

A Congress-free India is what Modi is dreaming of and if the LDF wins in Kerala, then that would make Modi’s dreams come true.”

Stating that BJP is the Congress’ main opponent across the country ,Gehlot urged that the BJP’s plank of ‘Congress-mukt Bharat’ has to be opposed at any cost.

He further said that the RSS and BJP elements are working together to destroy Indian democracy through unconstitutional activities.

“The Modi government is using these Central agencies to disrupt governments, democratic processes, as they are dancing to the tune of their political masters,” he said.