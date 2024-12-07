‘If it is digital, then it is unsafe’: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has blamed the ruling BJP of promoting ‘ Digital arrest’ by cyber criminals in large numbers in Uttar Pradesh. Akhilesh Yadav posted about this on social media X on Saturday.

He demanded justice for the people who are victims of digital arrest and targeted the BJP government regarding their slogan of Digital India.

The SP chief wrote that ‘digital arrest’ is being done by creating a false police station, showing it to the people and threatening them. They are being threatened by posing as policemen in fake uniforms. Money is being collected from people online.

He also mentioned the incidents in Noida and Lucknow and appealed to the real policemen of UP to return the money of the family cheated in Noida and arrest the scamsters. If it was not done then the public will raise the slogan ‘if it is digital… then it is unsafe’.

SP chief also sought clarification from BJP asking when money is being transferred from one account to another online, then why is it not being caught?

Or does the government not have any KYC of the person in whose account it is going? He also said the general public is made to do KYC again and again, do criminals have complete freedom? Why are such incidents happening only under BJP rule.