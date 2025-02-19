If Hindi imposition is compulsory, its destruction too is compulsory: Stalin quotes Tamil poet

Keeping the heat on the Union Government over its rigid stand on the three-language formula and making it mandatory for the release of funds due for Tamil Nadu under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan(SSA) programme, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday warned that if imposition of Hindi is made compulsory, its destruction will become compulsory.

Quoting a poem of popular Tamil poet Bharathidasan, the Chief Minister made it clear that the manipulation to impose Hindi will never succeed with the Tamils. Taking to ‘X,’ he posted the poem, written during the anti-Hindi agitation of the late 60s.

Advertisement

A rough translation of the poem reads thus: “Hindi, if you step into the Dravidian land of happiness, your feet will be chopped off

Coming to hinder us, Hindi, your manipulation will never succeed with us

Forcing it on our youth by making it mandatory, when they open their mouth to learn Tamil, the nectar,

Your destruction too is compulsory”.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister’s warning came a day after the ruling DMK and its allies staged a massive demonstration against the Modi Government’s persistent attempt to thrust Hindi. It was a swift response to the Union Education Minister’s stand that funds for Tamil Nadu will be released only if the state accepted the National Education Policy (NEP) and its three- language formula. It has invited condemnation from across the political spectrum barring the BJP.

Earlier, Stalin had questioned Pradhan that which clause of the Constitution mandates a three-language formula and pointed out that Hindi imposition would undermine federalism.

Speaking at the protest, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had warned the ‘fascist’ BJP- led Union Government of another language war against Hindi imposition. He also said, “We are not seeking alms or demanding your property, but only our legitimate right..”

Tamil Nadu has been following the two language formula – mother tongue Tamil and English. The state also boasts of the highest Gross Enrollment Ratio in higher education in the country.