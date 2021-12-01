IED expert Pakistani terrorist, JeM commander killed in encounter

An IED expert Pakistani terrorist and a commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama.

The encounter began in the morning in the Qasbayar area of Pulwama.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar described the killing of these terrorists as a major success.

He identified the Pakistani terrorist as Fuqran who was an expert in making improvised explosive devices (IEDs). The other neutralised terrorist was Yasir Parray, commander of JeM.

Both were involved in several terror crime cases and the killing of civilians.

Security forces have killed more than 150 terrorists, including several top commanders, so far this year.