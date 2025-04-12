Idols found broken in Jaipur Shiva Temple; tension prevails in nearby areas

Miscreants damaged idols at a local Shiv Temple in the Lal Kothi area here late on Friday night. According to police sources, the miscreant, possibly one person, entered the “Shivalaya” in the Lal Kothi Sabji Mandi area along Sahkar Marg, broke three idols, and also damaged the Nandi bull, the mount of Lord Shiva.

The situation turned tense after news of the incident spread in the nearby locality and market.

Advertisement

Shops and business establishments in the nearby locality were closed, and people gathered at the temple.

Advertisement

Police have launched an investigation and are searching for the culprit. The authorities have scanned CCTV footage from surrounding areas to track and apprehend the culprit.

Later, new idols were installed in the temple under police protection. However, locals expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that the installation was done without following the prescribed Vedic rituals for consecrating the idols and invoking the deity.

People tried to block traffic on the road in protest, but the police succeeded in pacifying them and clearing the road.

This is the second incident of idol damage in the state capital within a fortnight. Earlier, on March 29, idols at the Vir Teja Ji temple along the Jaipur-Kota Highway in Sanganer were found broken when devotees arrived to perform puja.