A 2100 kg of clarified butter will be used for the installation of a goddess in a famous Hindu temple in Kangra town of Himachal Pradesh for which the preparations were started on Tuesday, officials said.

The idol of Goddess Bajreshwari Devi, being prepared by using “desi ghee” after purification with holy water 101 times by temple priests, will be open for the public on early Wednesday, temple official Apoorv Sharma told news agency IANS.

The idol is being built at one of the busiest shrines in North India, the Bajreshwari Devi temple, which sees a large number of pilgrims from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

The idol would be removed from the ‘pindi’ of the goddess on January 20 and its prasad would be distributed, Sharma told.

According to a legend, when the goddess was injured during a fight with demons, her wounds were treated with butter by gods on Makar Sankranti. It is believed by the devotees that the idol butter cures chronic shin ailments and joint pain.

It is a tradition to built an idol of goddess with butter on Makar Sankranti, which is celebrated as a week-long festival at the temple.