IDFC FIRST Bank launches co-branded fuel credit card

In an endeavour to offer the best services to customers, HPCL and IDFC FIRST Bank have partnered to launch a co-branded fuel credit card on the RuPay platform. Available in two variants – FIRST Power and FIRST Power+, this card is designed not only to give consumers more savings on their mobility and utility spends, but also offers a host of powerful privileges to address their lifestyle needs.

IDFC FIRST Bank will issue the FIRST Power and FIRST Power+ credit cards through its website, app at select IDFC FIRST Bank branches, and select HPCL pumps and locations. With smart and simple digital on-boarding solutions, consumers can apply for this card from anywhere.

Speaking at the launch Madhivanan Balakrishnan, COO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said: “The launch of this co-branded Credit Card demonstrates our commitment to bring convenience and value to our customers. This card represents HPCL’s expertise and the Bank’s philosophy of customer first, and we are confident that it will become a trusted and valuable asset for our customers. We believe in partnerships that always put our customers first, and this collaboration is a testament to this.”

The sentiment resonated with what HPCL Executive Director – Retail, Sandeep Maheshwari said: “At HPCL, we understand the importance of providing our customers with convenient and seamless experiences. That is why we are proud to announce our partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank to launch our co-branded credit card. This card is the result of a shared vision to bring innovative and valuable financial solutions to our customers.”

“We believe that this card will revolutionise the way our customers spend on their mobility needs and manage their finances, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact it will have on their lives. Customers can enjoy the unique benefits of this card for their fuel purchases made through HP Pay app at 20,000 plus HPCL retail outlets spread across the country. Let us fill up our tanks and our wallets, and make every journey a memorable one,” added Maheshwari.