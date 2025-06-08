ICG launches strategically important jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has inaugurated a new dedicated ICG jetty at Vizhinjam Harbour in Kerala, which is expected to play a critical role in securing India’s southwestern coastline.

ICG Director General Paramesh Sivamani launched the facility on Saturday, a release issued here on Sunday said.

Talking about its strategic importance, Sivamani said it is a major step forward in strengthening the coastal security architecture and ensuring faster response capabilities in the region.

The 76.7-metre state-of-the-art berth will support faster deployment and turnaround of ICG vessels, enhancing mission readiness for coastal surveillance, search & rescue, anti-smuggling, and fisheries protection, it said.

The ICG jetty is located just 10 nautical miles from key international shipping lanes and adjacent to the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Deepwater Port.

The event was attended by Commander, ICG Region (West) Inspector General Bhisham Sharma along with high-ranking officials from various departments.