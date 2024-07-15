IAS Pooja Khedkar’s parents on the run after FIR: Pune police

Probationary IAS officer Pooja Khedkar’s parents are on the run and their mobile phones are switched off after an FIR was registered against them for allegedly threatening a farmer in Pune, police said on Monday.

Speaking to a news agency, Pune (Rural) SP Pankaj Deshmukh said, “The accused are on the run. We are trying to contact them, but they are not reachable as their phones are switched off. We have also tried to reach their residence but they are not available…”

He further informed that police have formed several teams to trace the duo.

“Several teams, including officials from the local crime branch and police stations, are searching for them in Pune and nearby places where they have some farmhouses and other residences. If found, we will question them and take action accordingly,” the officer added.

Last week, the Pune police booked the trainee IAS officer’s mother, Manorama Khedkar, after an old video of her threatening a local farmer with a gun went viral on social media. The video showed Manorama brandishing a pistol during a heated exchange with the farmer.

This development follows a probe ordered against Pooja Khedkar regarding alleged anomalies in her UPSC candidature, including her OBC status and physical and mental disabilities.