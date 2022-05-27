IAS Couple Punished with Posting after Complains of Evening Walk with their Dog in National Stadium

The MHA on Thursday transferred IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga from Delhi days after the hue and cry over Thyagraj Stadium row.

While Mr. Khirwar has been transferred to the Union Territory of Ladakh, Ms. Dugga has been posted to Arunachal Pradesh.

The athletes and coach had complained they were being forced to finish their training early so that IAS Sanjay Khirwar could bring his dog to the facility for daily evening walk

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the cadre controlling authority of IAS officers, had written to MHA to initiate appropriate action as it manages the transfer and posting of officers belonging to the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Following the issue, the MHA had sought a report from Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar regarding the matter and later in the order, the MHA said Sanjeev Khir, a 1994-batch AGMUT-cadre IAS officer, had been transferred from Delhi to Ladakh and Rinku Dugga, a 1994-batch AGMUT-cadre officer, to Arunachal Pradesh.

Mr. Khirwar was earlier posted as Principal Secretary (Revenue) in Delhi Government and Ms. Dugga was posted as Secretary, Land and Building, Delhi government.

The photo went viral and made rounds in social media recently where the couple are seen walking with their dog on what looks like an athletics track.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has directed all state-run sports facilities in the city to stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm.

Issuing order on the same, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said, “It has come to my notice that sportspersons are facing problems because of the heat and the stadiums are closed by 6 or 7 pm. We are issuing instructions that all sports facilities should remain open till 10 pm so that the sportspersons can use them.”