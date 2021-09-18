Follow Us:
IAF to organise air show in Srinagar

SNS | Jammu | September 18, 2021 4:09 pm

(Image Source: Twitter)

After a gap of 14 years, the Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will perform in the valley during the air show at Srinagar’s Dal Lake on 26 September.

As part of the ongoing celebrations commemorating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Air Force Station Srinagar will conduct the air show at Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The event is organised in collaboration with the J&K government will be flagged off by Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Conference Centre.

The display will include fly-past by various aircraft of the IAF. The spectators would also get to witness para-motor flying and IAF’s skydiving team Akash Ganga in action.

‘Ambassadors of IAF’, Suryakiran Aerobatic Display Team, will also perform. The Symphony orchestra of IAF would also be performing at the event. The event would also consist of a photo exhibition depicting the history of IAF.

