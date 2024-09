Police have registered an FIR against a Wing Commander of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Kashmir following allegations of rape made by a woman flying officer. Both IAF officers are currently stationed in Srinagar.

Following the complaint, an FIR under the relevant sections of the law was filed at the Budgam police station in central Kashmir on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The woman officer has alleged that senior IAF officers did not take her complaint seriously.