IAF initiates CoI after Jamnagar Jaguar crash left one pilot dead, another grievously injured

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry into the crash of a Jaguar two-seater fighter aircraft in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on Wednesday night that has left one pilot dead while the other escaped with grievous injuries.

The ill-fated aircraft on a night training mission caught fire before breaking into pieces following the crash at around 9.30 pm near Suvarda village in Jamnagar. Videos of the site of the crash show the burning aircraft lying in the open fields. No civilian casualty was reported.

In a statement issued on X, the IAF said that the injured pilot is undergoing treatment in the hospital. “IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.”

“The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population,” the statement read.

Initially inducted into the Indian Air Force in late 70’s the British French fighter bomber comes in two variants — single seater and twin seater. In March, another Jaguar had crashed after encountering a technical defect during a routine training sortie in Panchkula, Haryana. The pilot had ejected to safety before the aircraft crashed into open fields.