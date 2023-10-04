IAF gets first twin-seater LCA Tejas aircraft

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited handed over the first twin-seater LCA Tejas aircraft to the Indian Air Force, on Wednesday, giving a boost to India’s quest for self-sufficiency in defence manufacturing. The IAF chief, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, received the aircraft in Bengaluru.

Ajay Bhatt, junior defence minister, said the LCA Tejas programme has been a shining example of commitment to reduce the country’s dependency on foreign aircraft and serves as a beacon of hope for a self-reliant India.

He further said the LCA Tejas programme has been an inspiring saga of relentless dedication and innovation.

Underlining the significance of the LCA Tejas programme, Bhatt said the country gained the much-required knowledge of building cutting-edge fighter aircraft and developed and nurtured the aerospace ecosystem. He said the development of the LCA Tejas has spurred the growth of a robust defence and aerospace industry in India. It has created opportunities for countless small and medium-sized enterprises, research institutions, and skilled workers who have contributed to various aspects of this project, he added.

The HAL’s first series production of twin-seater LCA Tejas is decked with the state-of-the-art technology, agility, and versatility. It will provide suitable training to the pilots of IAF. The IAF has already placed an order for 83 LCAs with HAL.