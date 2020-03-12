On Monday a C-17 ‘Globemaster’ aircraft of the Indian Air Force goes airborne from the Hindan airbase for Tehran, to airlift Indian citizens.

To facilitate the evacuation of IAF’s medical team and support staff was on-board the aircraft as an integral part of the humanitarian assistance mission. The aircraft returned safely with Indian citizens in the early hours of Tuesday, 10 Mar 20.

IAF C-17 returned from Iran to Hindan airbase with 58 Indian citizens onboard. The passengers included 25 men, 31 women and 2 children. The aircraft also carried 529 samples for investigation.

Indian Air Force was on toes to make all the necessary operational and medical arrangements to ensure the expeditious and safe return of our countrymen from the COVID-19 infested Iran.

The Indian citizens who have returned from Iran were quarantined at Hindan. IAF has activated necessary medical protocols & has put required facilities in place to provide fellow citizens with adequate medical care and support.

