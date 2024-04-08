I won’t rest until every concern of poor is addressed: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that he won’t rest until every concern of the poor is addressed in the country. He was addressing the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Rally held at Amabal village of Bastar in southern Chhattisgarh.

“I won’t rest until every concern of the poor is addressed,” he said, stating: “My India, My Family.” He said that millions of Indians stand in solidarity with his vision.

The PM claimed that corruption under the Congress rule had become synonymous with the nation’s identity, causing significant harm, especially to the underprivileged.

He highlighted the rampant corruption prevalent before 2014, where only a fraction of government funds reached the intended beneficiaries, while the BJP government has ensured transparency and accountability.

He credited the BJP government for transferring over Rs 34 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries over the past decade and underscored his government’s initiatives have lifted over 250 million people out of poverty, demonstrating a tangible impact on the ground.

Modi praised the launch of the Ayushman Bharat scheme for providing affordable healthcare and diagnostics, as a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of the poor.

He highlighted how the establishment of numerous Ayushman Bharat centers in India significantly eased the burden on the impoverished.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana, offering free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, has been instrumental in providing healthcare access to millions nationwide, he said.

The PM reaffirmed his government’s commitment to the welfare of the poor. He highlighted how his government provided free vaccination and ration to those in need during the global crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expressed pride in witnessing the fulfillment of the long-standing dream of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and criticized the Congress and other opposition parties for their dissent against this historic achievement.

PM Modi reiterated his dedication to the upliftment of the tribal communities, emphasising the BJP’s role in their empowerment through dedicated ministries and increased budget allocations.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasised the transformative impact of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the BJP in the state’s development, paving the way for inclusive growth and progress.

Chhattisgarh BJP president Kiran Dev lauded India’s achievements on the global stage under PM Modi’s leadership over the past decade.