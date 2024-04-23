‘I put the truth before the country’: Modi rejects Congress charge of creating Hindu-Muslim divide

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday rejected Opposition Congress’ charge that he was creating a Hindu-Muslim divide for votes and reiterated that he had put the truth before the country that the grand old party is hatching a conspiracy to snatch your property and give it to its “special people”.

Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk district, Modi said that his Sunday’s speech had created panic in the entire Congress and INDIA bloc.

“When I came to Rajasthan the day before yesterday, I had presented some truths before the country in my 90-second speech. This has created panic in the entire Congress and INDI alliance (INDIA bloc). I had put the truth before the country that Congress is hatching a deep conspiracy to snatch your property and distribute it to its special people. I exposed their vote bank and appeasement politics. After all, why is Congress so afraid of the truth?” the Prime Minister asked.

The PM said that had the Congress been in power even after 2014, stones would have been pelted at security forces in Kashmir and one rank one pension (OROP) would not have been implemented.

“In 2014, you allowed Modi to serve in Delhi. Then the country made decisions that no one had even imagined. But think about what would have happened even after 2014, and even today if there was a Congress government in Delhi. Had Congress been there, stones would have been pelted at our forces in Jammu and Kashmir even today. Had Congress been there, the enemies would have come from across the border. Had Congress been there, neither One Rank One Pension would have been implemented for our soldiers nor would our ex-servicemen have received Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.

Modi alleged that the thinking of Congress has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics.

“As soon as the Congress government was formed at the Centre in 2004, its first task was to reduce the reservation for SC/ST in Andhra Pradesh and give reservation to Muslims. This was a pilot project which Congress wanted to try in the entire country. Between 2004 and 2010, Congress tried to implement Muslim reservations in Andhra Pradesh four times. But due to legal hurdles and the awareness of the Supreme Court, it could not fulfil its plans,” PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has defended Prime Minister Modi over his earlier speech in Rajasthan where he accused the Congress of planning to distribute people’s wealth among Muslims after Congress moved the Election Commission and lodged a complaint against him.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing a rally in Greater Noida said, “I totally reject the Opposition’s claim that the saffron party is seeking to create a Hindu-Muslim divide for votes,” he said.

“As per my knowledge and understanding, PM Modi cannot do such a thing,” Singh said, giving clarification that PM Modi only said what the Opposition Congress has released in its manifesto.