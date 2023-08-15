I-Day: After PM Modi hits out against ‘Parivarvaad,’ NCP’s Supriya Sule recalls Amit Shah’s statement

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Tuesday said that nepotism is part of every political party in the country.

The remarks by Sule, who is the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar were made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on the 77th Independence Day in which he said that those political parties who believe in dynastic politics have one mantra – “party of the family, by the family and for the family”.

Speaking to the reporters in Mumbai, Sule said, “He (PM Modi) spoke about corruption and dynasty but Parivarwaad (dynasty/ nepotism) is a part of every party. I remember Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the Parliament where he said that if you point one figure at someone three other fingers are pointing at yourself.”

Earlier today PM Modi said that there is a need to fight corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement.

“‘Parivarvaad’ and appeasement have caused immense damage to the country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them, their life mantra is ‘Party of the family, by the family and for the family,’” PM Modi said in a veiled dig at some opponents of the BJP.

“I firmly believe that when the country will celebrate 100 years of freedom in 2047, the country would be a developed India. I say this on the basis of the capability of my country and available resources. But the need of the hour is to fight three evils – corruption, dynasty and appeasement,” he added.