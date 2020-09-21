Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with his cabinet colleagues Prakash Jawdekar, Prahlad Joshi, Piyush Goyal, Thawar Chand Gehlot, and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi held a press conference on Sunday to address the farm Bills and the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Opposition In Rajya Sabha was trying to “confuse farmers”. He said, “ I’m also farmer, never believe the government will hurt farmers.”

Two farm Bills were passed in the Upper House, in an unprecedented manner in which Opposition parties MPs alleged that deputy chairperson Harivansh Singh did not allow several opposition members to speak or consider extending the session.

The Opposition parties MPs who rushed into the Well of the House tried to tear up the rule book and pull away the microphone.

Union Minister Rajnath Singh questioned the Opposition party’s MPs behaviour and said,” “Let’s assume what they are saying is correct, that they weren’t heard, but even then is it okay to behave in a violent manner or to climb the chair or break the mic?

Hr further added, “Their behaviour has hurt the dignity of the Parliament and is a reflection on themselves,”

The minister assured the farmers that minimum support price (MSP) and APMC will continue. He said, “I want to assure farmers that minimum support price and APMC will continue. These will never be removed at any cost,”

The Defence Minister addressed the issue of Cabinet minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resignation over the Bills and said that are trying to make everyone understand. He said, “Each person makes decisions based on political reasons.”

The Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu on Monday expressed grief over the incident that unfolded in the House yesterday. He said he was ‘deeply pained’ on the ruckus and passed a motion of suspension against eight opposition MPs over their “unruly behaviour”.

Chairman today announced the suspension of eight opposition MPs for a week namely Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Raju Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim.