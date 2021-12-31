Hyderpora encounter was transparent: DGP Dilbag Singh

J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday asserted that Srinagar’s Hyderpora encounter was “transparent” and asked the political leaders who are questioning the “clean chit” given to the security forces to submit evidence to the investigation panels.

“We have made it clear Hyderpora operation was transparent. If they have evidence, they should present it to the investigation panels,” he said at the yearender press conference while replying to questions on the issue.

“We feel hurt about the utterances of such political leaders who were raising fingers at the encounter” Dilbag Singh said.

The DGP also said the political leaders’ comments are unlawful and the law will take its own course in the matter.

Giving details of the anti-terror operations, Dilbag Singh said; “We’ve completed a target of 100 successful operations and 44 top terrorists have been neutralized this year.

We’re on the lookout, working to get more evidence on people who in a way very cleverly try to support militancy. They’re into soft separatism, we’ve taken action against some of them and we’d be looking for more evidence against them. No one is above law and their properties have been seized.

A total of 182 terrorists, including 44 top ultras, were killed in 100 successful operations in Jammu and Kashmir in 2021, DGP said.

He also said that 134 youngsters joined terror ranks this year, with 72 of them been neutralised and 22 arrested.

He said infiltration was down this year, only 34 terrorists have managed to infiltrate. Besides nine terrorists of Jaish-e-Mohammad involved in the attack on a police bus in Pantha Chowk were eliminated in the last 24 hours,” he added.